On July 1, 2020, the California attorney general is expected to begin enforcing the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), California’s groundbreaking new privacy law which has been in effect since January 1, 2020. In addition, the attorney general is also finalizing regulations that interpret and build upon the CCPA. To minimize the risk of potentially substantial penalties, businesses should familiarize themselves with the CCPA regulations and ensure that they are prepared to comply with the new requirements.

Join members of Steptoe’s Privacy & Cybersecurity practice for a webinar that will provide an overview of the CCPA and the attorney general’s regulations and will discuss key areas of CCPA compliance.

Date: June 11, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m – 3:00 p.m. EDT

Click here to register.