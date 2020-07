Stewart Baker Partner Stewart Baker’s career has spanned national security and law. He served as General Counsel of the National Security Agency, Assistant Secretary for Policy at the… Stewart Baker’s career has spanned national security and law. He served as General Counsel of the National Security Agency, Assistant Secretary for Policy at the Department of Homeland Security, and drafter of a report reforming the intelligence community after the Iraq War. His legal practice focuses on cyber security, CFIUS, export controls, government procurement, and immigration and regulation of international travel.