On Friday, August 14, 2020, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that the regulations implementing the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) have been approved by the California Office of Administrative Law (OAL) and are effective immediately. The attorney general had already begun enforcing the CCPA itself on July 1. But now that the regulations have taken effect, the attorney general can begin enforcing their requirements, too, which in some cases go beyond what the statute expressly requires. And the attorney general has signaled that non-compliance can lead to heavy penalties.

The attorney general first released draft regulations in October 2019 and made subsequent modifications in February and March 2020 before submitting the draft “final” regulations to OAL for its review and approval in June 2020. The final regulations that took effect on August 14 are largely the same as the June draft, with mostly technical and grammatical edits having been made. But there are a few material changes in the final version.

