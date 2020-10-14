In this week’s episode I interview David Ignatius about the technology in his latest spy novel, The Paladin. Actually, while we do cover such tech issues as deepfakes, hacking back, Wikileaks, and internet journalism, the interview ranges more widely, from the steel industry of the 1970s, the roots of Donald Trump’s political worldview, and the surprisingly important role played in the Trump-Obama-Russia investigation by one of David Ignatius’s own opinion pieces.

Oh, and we have new theme music, courtesy of Ken Weissman of Weissman Sound Design. Hope you like it!

