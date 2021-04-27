Brian Egan hosts this episode of the podcast, as Stewart Baker is hiking the wilds of New Hampshire with family. Nick Weaver joins the podcast to discuss the week in ransomware, as DOJ gets serious, and the gangs do too. Justice has a new ransomware task force, and the gangs have asked for $50 million not to disclose Apple product plans compromised during a breach of Quanta.

Paul Hughes gives us details on the EU’s proposal for regulating the deployment of artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology. Brian compares the EU work to the FTC’s own principles for achieving truth and fairness while using AI.

Nick finds a lot to like in Sen. Wyden’s ‘Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act,’ which would ban Clearview and government purchases of location data without a warrant.

Brian summarizes the Biden administration’s series of cyber initiatives for critical infrastructure sectors. Nick can’t resist the high-grade trolling on display in the squabble between Signal and Cellebrite. Brian evaluates the administration’s sanctions on Russia for, among other things, the SolarWinds hack.

And Nick covers the ultimate consumer supply chain attack ultimate consumer supply chain attack — on password managers. Nick’s advice: “Amateurs keep their passwords in their drawers. Pros keep their passwords in their wallets.”

