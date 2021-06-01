We don’t get far into my interview with the authors of a widely publicized Ransomware Task Force report, before I object that most of its recommendations are “boring” procedural steps that don’t directly address the ransomware scourge. That prompts a vigorous dialogue with Philip Reiner, the Executive Director of the Institute for Security and Technology (IST), the report’s sponsoring organization, from Megan Stifel, of the Global Cyber Alliance, and Chris Painter, of The Global Forum on Cyber Expertise Foundation. And we in fact find several new and not at all boring recommendations among the nearly 50 put forward in the report.

In the news roundup, Dmitri Alperovitch has an answer to my question, “Is Putin getting a handle on U.S. social media?” Not just Putin, but every other large authoritarian government is finding ways to bring Google, Twitter, and Facebook to heel. In Russia’s case, the method is first a token fine, then a gradual throttling of service delivery that makes domestic competitors look better in comparison to the Silicon Valley brand.

Mark MacCarthy handicaps the Epic v. Apple lawsuit. The judge is clearly determined to give both sides reason to fear that the case won’t go well. And our best guess is that Epic might get some form of relief but not the kind of outcome they hoped for.

Dmitri and I marvel at the speed and consensus around regulatory approaches to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware event. It’s highly likely that the attack will spur legislation mandating reports of cyber incidents (and without any liability protection) as well as aggressive security regulation from the agency with jurisdiction – TSA. I offer a cynical Washington perspective on why TSA has acted so decisively.

Mark and I dig into the signing and immediate court filing against Florida’s social media regulation attacking common content moderation issues. Florida will face an uphill fight, but neither of us is persuaded by the tech press’s claim that the law will be “laughed out of court.” There is a serious case to be made for almost everything in the law, with the exception of the preposterous (and probably severable) exemption for owners of Florida theme parks.

Dmitri revs up the DeHyping Machine for reports that the Russians responded to Biden administration sanctions by delivering another cyberpunch in the form of hijacked USAID emails. It turns out that the attack was garden variety cyberespionage, that the compromise didn’t involve access to USAID networks, that it was launched before sanctions, and that it didn’t get very far.

Jordan Schneider explains the impact of S. government policy on the cellular-equipment industry, and the appeal of Open RAN as a way of end-running the current incumbents. U.S. industrial policy could be transformed by the shape-shifting Endless Frontier Act.

Jordan and Dmitri explain how. I ask whether we’re seeing a deep convergence on industrial policy on both sides of the Pacific, now that President XI has given a speech on tech policy that could have been delivered by half a dozen Republican or Democratic senators.

Finally, Dmitri reviews the bidding in cryptocurrency regulation both at the White House and in London.

In short hits, we cover:

The European Court of Human Rights decision squeezing but not quite killing GCHQ’s mass data interception programs and cooperation with the U.S. I offer a possible explanation for the court’s caution.

A court filing strongly suggesting that the Biden administration will not be abandoning a controversial Trump administration rule that requires visa applicants to register their social media handles with the U.S. government. I speculate on why.

A WhatsApp decision not to threaten its users to get them to accept the company’s new privacy terms. Instead, I suspect, WhatsApp will annoy them into submission.

And, finally, a festival of EU competition law Brussels attacks on Silicon Valley, from to Germany and France.

And more!

