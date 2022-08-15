Just when you thought you had a month free of the Cyberlaw Podcast, it turns out that we are persisting, at least a little. This month we offer a bonus episode, in which Dave Aitel and I interview Michael Fischerkeller, one of three authors of “Cyber Persistence Theory: Redefining National Security in Cyberspace.”

The book is a detailed analysis of how cyberattacks and espionage work in the real world – and a sharp critique of military strategists who have substituted their models and theories for the reality of cyber conflict. We go deep on the authors’ view that conflict in the cyber realm is all about persistent contact and faits accomplis rather than compulsion and escalation risk. Dave pulls these threads with enthusiasm.

I recommend the book and interview in part because of how closely the current thinking at United States Cyber Command is mirrored in both.

Download the 419th Episode (mp3)

